Thane: Bikes Crushed as Tree Falls During Road Widening Work in Dombivli (Watch Video)

A road widening and subway sewerage project is currently underway on Subhash Street in Dombivli West, Thane. On Sunday, during excavation work with a JCB machine, a tree on the busy Subhash Street was suddenly uprooted, crushing three to four parked motorcycles. Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life were reported.

The tree, located near the Motor Training School on Subhash Street, was part of an old purple fence in the vicinity. Eyewitnesses mentioned that the incident could have led to a major accident if pedestrians had been passing through the area at the time.

The fallen tree caused a significant traffic jam on Subhash Street, with vehicles queued on both sides of the road. Commuters were forced to take alternate routes through Gupte Road and the Ganesh Nagar area to reach their destinations.

Also Read | Thane Matrimonial Scam: Bhojpuri Film Producer Arrested for Conning 30 Women of ₹1 Crore.

Local leaders Rahul Chaudhary and Sunil Pawar, associated with the Thackeray group, immediately arrived at the scene and contacted the fire brigade. Firefighters quickly responded, cutting the branches of the fallen tree to clear the road and restore traffic flow.