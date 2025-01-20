Thane Matrimonial Scam: Bhojpuri Film Producer Arrested for Conning 30 Women of ₹1 Crore

In a major crackdown, a Bhojpuri film producer and his associates have been arrested for operating a fraudulent call center that deceived women by creating fake matrimonial profiles on Jeevansathi.com. The scam, which has affected at least 30 women, amounts to an estimated ₹1 crore in fraud.

The accused individuals, including the producer, were apprehended by officials from the Mumbra Police Station, who also seized nine laptops and routers used for the illegal activities. These devices were linked to a chatting website used by the scamsters to carry out their operations, targeting unsuspecting women looking for potential life partners.

The modus operandi of the scam involved the creation of fake profiles on the popular matrimonial site, through which the fraudsters would engage women and manipulate them into sharing personal details, ultimately leading to financial exploitation. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious online activities, especially when using dating or matrimonial platforms. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are working to identify more victims of the scam while tracing the full extent of the fraud operation.