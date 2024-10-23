Thane: Builder Stabbed to Death in Ambernath Over Land Dispute; Two Arrested

Builder Sanjay Shriram Patil (52) was fatally stabbed in Ambernath East over a contentious land dispute, marking a violent escalation in the area's real estate conflicts. The victim was attacked with sharp weapons near Player Garden Building on Shiv Mandir Road on Tuesday, October 22, around 10:00 PM, suffering multiple stab wounds to his chest, abdomen, back, and lower rib area.

The murder stems from a 19-year-old property dispute involving a 5-acre land parcel that builder Patil, a resident of Durga Devi Pada, had purchased from Shantaram Patil in Additional MIDC, Ambernath East. The situation complicated when Shantaram Patil allegedly resold the same land to other parties, leading to ongoing conflicts between Vilas Patil, Suraj Vilas Patil, and Harsh Sunil Patil, all residents of Durga Devi Pada, Ambernath East.

The Shivajinagar Police have arrested the two accused, Suraj Vilas Patil and Harsh Sunil Patil, who had fled the scene after the attack. A case has been registered under CR No. 872/2024 BNS sections 103(1) and 3(5).