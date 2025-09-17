Thane: Building Ceiling Collapses in Wagle Estate While Family Sleeps, Injuring Two

A serious accident occurred in Thane early Wednesday morning when a portion of the ceiling plaster collapsed inside the Sai Mamta Building, injuring two residents. The incident took place at around 6:45 am in the Wagle Estate locality, officials confirmed. At the time of the collapse, several members of a family were asleep inside their home when heavy debris suddenly fell from above. The mishap left everyone in shock and highlighted the dangers of continuing to live in old, structurally weak buildings that have long been marked as unsafe by the civic administration but still remain occupied.

According to Thane’s disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi, the collapse injured an 11-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man who were caught under falling plaster. Both sustained injuries but were rescued quickly and rushed for medical care. No fatalities were reported, but officials stressed that the injuries could have been more severe had more people been sleeping in the affected section of the house. The incident serves as yet another reminder of the risks faced by residents living in aging structures, where neglected maintenance and delayed repairs often result in dangerous and life-threatening situations.

The Sai Mamta building is a four-storey residential structure housing 12 flats and an additional terrace room. Officials said it had already been listed under the C2B category—indicating it was a dilapidated building requiring structural repairs. Despite warnings, families continued to reside there, making them vulnerable to such accidents. Following the collapse, the matter has been reported to the Thane Municipal Corporation for a detailed structural audit. Authorities are expected to check the building’s stability and decide whether extensive repairs or evacuation is necessary, as safety of residents now remains the most urgent concern.