Thane: CM Shinde warns that death due to potholes should not be heard again

A two-wheeler rider died due to a pothole in Kajupada area on Ghodbunder Road in Thane yesterday. The man driving two-wheeler fell as he lost balance due to the pit and was crushed by the ST bus coming from behind. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken notice of this incident. Shinde has strongly warned the administration that such cases of deaths due to potholes should not be repeated.

There should be no repetition of what happened yesterday. Necessary instructions have been issued to the Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, MSRDC, MMRDA, State and National Highways Authority for this. No potholes should be visible on any road. Use readymix for this, if not use coldmix. However, I should not get to hear about accidental death due to potholes again, informed Shinde.



