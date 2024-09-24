Thane: Compound Wall Collapse in Housing Complex Damages 20 Two-Wheelers; No Injuries Reported

In a incident early Tuesday morning, the compound wall of a housing complex in Shivai Nagar, Thane city, collapsed, damaging at least 20 two-wheelers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi, confirmed that the collapse occurred around 4 am.

The city received heavy rains in the last 24 hours. A section of the housing complex's compound wall fell onto vehicles parked nearby, resulting in damage to 20 two-wheelers, according to officials. Local fire personnel and members of the regional disaster management cell promptly responded to the scene after being alerted, clearing the debris and moving the damaged vehicles aside. Additionally, they dismantled the remaining unstable portion of the wall to prevent further incidents, the official reported.

The city experienced 84.57 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday. According to officials, heavy downpours recorded 30.98 mm and 49.28 mm between 2:30 and 3:30 am and from 3:30 to 4:30 am, respectively.