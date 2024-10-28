Thane: Couple, Minor Daughter Get Trapped in House As Door Lock Malfunctions in Kalwa; Rescued

A couple and their 14-year-old daughter were rescued on Monday, October 28, after they got trapped in a bedroom of their flat in the Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane district as the door got locked. No one was injured.

According to the Mid-Day report, the three persons were identified as Sumukh Dabholkar (46), Ashma Dabholkar (42), and Varda Dabholkar (14). The incident occurred in the Kalwa area when a family living in a flat on the second floor of a three-story building got trapped in the bedroom.

Also Read | Mumbai Rickshaw Tampered Meter: Commuter Flags Autorickshaw With 'Fast Meter,' Hands Driver Over to Police at Checkpoint.

The fire brigade reached the society after receiving the information and rescued the family with the help of a machine.