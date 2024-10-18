Thane Crime: 22-Year-Old Arrested for Molesting 5-Year-Old Girl, Locals Beat Him Up (Watch Video)

A 22-year-old man from Kongaon, Bhiwandi was severely beaten by locals after allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl by luring her with snacks and a mobile phone. The video of the assault, capturing the angry crowd's reaction, has gone viral. The accused, identified as Mohammad Arju Mohammad Badrealam Shah, has been arrested by the Konagaon Police.





The incident occurred yesterday, when the young girl was playing near the ground floor of her residential building in Thane. Mohammad Shah reportedly took advantage of the girl’s innocence, promising her snacks and showing her a mobile phone to lure her. He then proceeded to commit an act that outraged her modesty, sparking immediate alarm in the neighborhood. However, before the situation could worsen, local residents became aware of his actions and swiftly intervened, assaulting the man on the spot.

The video of the locals catching and beating the accused circulated widely online, reflecting the public's outrage. The case has been registered under BNS Section 74 and POCSO Act Sections 8 and 12. The investigation is ongoing.