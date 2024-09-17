Thane: Doctor Accused of Attempting to Sell Newborn Baby of Visually Impaired Couple in Kalyan

In a horrifying case in Kalyan, a local doctor stands accused of attempting to sell the newborn baby of a visually impaired couple. Dr. Anurag Dhoni, of the well-known Ganpati Nursing Home in Mohane, Kalyan, allegedly exploited the vulnerability of the couple who were reluctant to have a third child. The doctor is said to have offered to arrange an illegal adoption, promising the couple financial compensation and educational support for their existing children in exchange for their newborn.

According to the FIR, the couple, already parents to two children, had visited Ganpati Nursing Home on August 24, 2024, for the delivery of their third child. Dr. Dhoni allegedly saw an opportunity in their reluctance to raise another child and proposed an illegal adoption scheme. The doctor reportedly kept the newborn for eight days after birth, during which time he is suspected of attempting to arrange a sale to prospective adoptive parents.

Adding to the severity of the accusations, Dr. Dhoni is alleged to have administered Cabergoline tablets to the mother without her informed consent. These tablets, typically used to suppress lactation, were presumably given to prevent bonding between mother and child and to facilitate the illegal adoption process.

“We have have registered a case under Sections 80 and 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. These sections deal with the sale and procurement of children for any purpose, carrying severe penalties including imprisonment and fines. Strict action will be taken against the doctor,” told Amarnath Waghmode, Sr. PI, Khadakpada Police Station.