Thane: Drain’s Safety Wall Collapses in Mumbra; No Injuries

Civic officials said a portion of a drain's safety wall collapsed in Mumbra in Thane district on Tuesday afternoon, July 1, but no injuries were reported. According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident was reported to them at 1.35 pm.

A junior engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) provided the information, stating that the safety wall—approximately 40 feet in length and 10 feet in height—collapsed into the drain behind a famous bakery in Samrat Nagar.

Tadvi said teams from the Mumbra Ward Committee, including staff from the PWD and the Ward Committee’s Disaster Management unit, promptly reached the site to assess the situation. "No one was injured at the scene," he confirmed.