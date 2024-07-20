Thane Drowning Incident: 35-Year-Old Man Drowns in Creek Near Ganpati Immersion Ghat, Search Op Underway

A tragic incident occurred today at approximately 1:16 p.m. when a 35-year-old man drowned in a creek near the Ganpati immersion ghat on Mith Bunder Road, Kopri, Thane (East). The information was received by the Disaster Management Cell, as reported by the Kopri Fire Station.

The victim, identified as Mr. Chetan Prajapati, a resident of Chendani Koliwada, Kopri, was swimming in the creek when he reportedly misjudged the water depth and drowned.

Local authorities, including officers and personnel from the Kopri Police Station, staff from the Disaster Management Department with one pickup vehicle, and firefighters with one fire engine, have been deployed to the scene. No injuries to others have been reported in connection with this incident.

A search operation is currently underway, with firefighters and Disaster Management Department staff utilizing two private boats to scour the creek area.