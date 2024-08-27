Thane: Ex-Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey, Six Others Accused of Extortion and Forgery

In a shocking development, former Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra, IPS officer Sanjay Pandey, and six others have been booked on numerous serious charges at Thane Nagar Police Station. The case, registered yesterday, involves allegations of extortion, false evidence, and abuse of power, among other offenses.

The First Information Report (FIR) names Advocate Shekhar Jagtap, Retired ACP Sardar Patil, PI Manohar Patil, Shyamsundar Agarwal, Shubham Agarwal, and Sharad Agarwal as co-accused. The charges span various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including personating a public servant, giving false evidence, extortion, forgery, and criminal intimidation.

According to the complainant, Sanjay Punamiya, a 58-year-old businessman residing in Marine Drive, Mumbai, the accused allegedly conducted an illegal investigation related to a 2016 case registered at Thane Nagar Police Station. The complainant states that the accused threatened to implicate him and other businessmen in false cases to extort money between May 2021 and June 30 2024. Additionally, they are accused of creating fake government documents and misrepresenting themselves as Special Public Prosecutors to mislead the court.

Responding to the allegations, Sanjay Pandey told LokmatTimes.com, "I just got to know about the complaint. I have done nothing wrong. I haven't seen the FIR yet." His statement suggests he was caught off guard by the charges and maintains his innocence. The Thane Crime Branch is currently investigating this case.