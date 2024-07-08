Thane Faces Water Supply Disruptions Due to Heavy Rainfall and Silt Accumulation at Pumping Stations

Due to heavy rainfall in the Bhatsa dam area, large amounts of silt, garbage, and tree branches have accumulated in the river bed at Thane Municipal Corporation's Pise pumping station and STEM Authority's Shahad pumping station.

As a result, pumping is not happening at full capacity, and the purification process is being adversely affected. Consequently, the water supply to the Thane Municipal Corporation area has been reduced.

The work of removing silt from the pump strainers at both pumping stations is underway. Due to the reduced water supply, there are problems in filling the water tanks in the municipal area to full capacity. Therefore, citizens are kindly requested to note that there will be inadequate and irregular water supply in the Thane Municipal Corporation area for the next three days (09, 10, and 11 July, 2024). People are also urged to use water sparingly and cooperate with the municipal corporation.