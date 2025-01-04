Thane Fire: Blaze Erupts at Municipal Corporation Composting Facility, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out today at approximately 9:16 AM at the Thane Municipal Corporation's Green Project composting facility, located near M.M. Valley, adjacent to the Kausa cemetery in Mumbra. The fire was extinguished by the fire department crew, and the situation is now under complete control. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

According to Regional Disaster Management Cell of the TMC, the fire was caused by overheating in one of the composting machines at the facility. Fire brigade personnel promptly responded to the scene with one rescue vehicle and one fire engine.



The composting facility, which is part of TMC's waste management initiative, continues to operate normally after the incident. The quick response and efficient handling of the situation prevented any significant damage to the facility's infrastructure.