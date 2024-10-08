Thane Fire: Blaze Erupts at Shivshakti Dairy Shop, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at the Shivshakti Dairy shop near Diva High School on Sabegaon Road, Thane today. The blaze, which started at approximately 1:41 AM, caused significant damage to the shop's structure and equipment, but fortunately, no one was injured.





Authorities, including local police, Torrent Power employees, and the fire brigade, quickly arrived at the scene. Firefighters, with the aid of a fire engine, rescue vehicle, and water tanker, worked to bring the flames under control. The fire engulfed the shop, owned by Kailas Chandrakumar, destroying two large refrigerators, a small fridge, and other items inside.





By 2:53 AM, the fire was successfully extinguished, and cooling operations were completed by 3:41 AM. No injuries were reported, and the situation was fully brought under control, preventing further damage to nearby structures.