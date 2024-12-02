Thane: Fire Breaks Out at Mumbra Building, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out early this morning around 6:47 AM at the Nasheman Enclave near Sahil Hotel, Nasheman Colony, Kausa, Mumbra. The blaze occurred on the ground floor of a five-story building housing a DCB Bank branch. The fire severely damaged 11 outdoor AC units of the bank but thankfully caused no injuries.

The Disaster Management Unit of the Thane Municipal Corporation received information from the Mumbra Fire Station. Firefighters, along with a fire truck and a rescue vehicle, promptly arrived at the scene, assisted by employees of Torrent Power. The fire was completely extinguished, preventing further damage.





While the fire primarily destroyed the AC units on the bank’s ground floor, a nearby mobile shop and a clothing store sustained minor damages. Authorities confirmed that the situation is now under control.

The DCB Bank occupies both the ground and first floors of the Nasheman Enclave. Officials assured that no individuals were harmed during the incident.



