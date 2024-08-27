Thane: Fire Breaks Out On Ground Floor of Sai-Gangat Society in Kasarvadavali, Residents Evacuated (Watch Video)

A fire broke out this morning in the meter box room located on the ground floor of the Sai-Gangat Society in Kasarvadavali, Thane. The fire, reported around 7:15 AM, quickly spread from the duct, damaging electrical cables up to the seventh floor. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

The fire led to the destruction of approximately 70 meter boxes in the room, along with the complete burning of wiring within the duct. Firefighters and disaster management staff safely evacuated around 40 to 50 residents from the building, relocating them to a secure area on the ground floor.





A fire broke out this morning in the meter box room located on the ground floor of the Sai-Gangat Society in Kasarvadavali, Thane. The fire, quickly spread from the duct, damaging electrical cables up to the seventh floor. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/BnMglR3raY — Nirmeeti Patole (@NirmeetiP) August 27, 2024

Emergency responders, including Kasarvadavali police personnel, Mahavitaran officials, and disaster management cell staff with one pickup vehicle, were quickly dispatched to the scene. The fire brigade also responded with one rescue vehicle and one fire engine.

After about an hour of combined efforts from the disaster management cell staff and fire brigade personnel, the fire was completely extinguished. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are currently under investigation.