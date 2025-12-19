Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Blue Roof Club on Ghodbunder Road

A huge fire broke out at a wedding banquet hall, Blue Roof Club on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday night, December 18. The blaze erupted at around 10.30 pm due to fireworks, according to the news agency ANI. The fire broke out during the wedding ceremony, which created chaos as guests in ethnic wear scrambled as flames and smoke rapidly engulfed the hall.

After receiving the distress call, the Disaster Management team and the fire department responded quickly. Several fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. It was brought under control after a lot of effort. No casualties reported.

The exact reason for the fire is still not clear. The blaze was huge. Yasteen Tadvi, Disaster Management Officer, Thane Municipal Corporation, told ANI.

"The fire was brought under control after considerable effort. There have been no casualties or injuries. The fire broke out about one hour ago, and we controlled the fire in about half an hour," Tadvi told ANI.