Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Clothing Warehouse; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A massive fire was reported to have broken out in a clothing warehouse in Thane, Maharashtra, early Wednesday morning. Fire department officials were said to have reached the spot immediately with multiple vehicles to bring the situation under control. Fire officer Jagdish Ganesh Darekar stated that the department received information about the incident around 4:30 a.m. He reportedly stated that the fire was under control and the cooling operation was underway. Darekar further informed that there had been no loss of life in the incident and that further details regarding the cause and extent of damage were still awaited.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra | A massive fire breaks out in a clothing warehouse in Thane. Fire department vehicles are present at the scene. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/4pgFIQjPFC — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra | Fire officer Jagdish Ganesh Darekar says, "We received information about a fire breaking out in a cloth warehouse here at 4:30 am... The fire is under control, and the cooling operation is ongoing. No loss of life has occurred..." pic.twitter.com/ON8KWINa3p — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

According to reports, a major fire was said to have erupted at a cotton godown in Thane’s Bhiwandi area around 6 am. The incident took place at Rahnal village, where thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the site. Officials were quoted as saying that several fire engines from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation had been deployed to douse the flames. The civic body’s disaster control cell chief, Saquib Kharbe, reportedly confirmed that firefighting operations were in progress. The cause of the fire was yet to be determined, as per reports shared by PTI.