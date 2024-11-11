Thane: Five Election Commission Officials Suspended for Taking Bribe in Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar: A day after five Election Commission officials were booked for taking a bribe of Rs 85,000 from a flower trader in lieu of Rs 7.5 lakh recovered from him, despite him having documents for the money, the concerned authority has suspended all five officers from service.

According to the TOI report, Baban Amle, the flower trader, was on his way to Ahmednagar last month to pay money to flower farmers. Two chiefs of election squads 3 and 6, Sandeep Siraswal and San-ket Chanpur, stopped his car.

During a search, they found the money and threatened to seize it. Siraswal demanded Rs 85,000 in order to let Amle go.