Thane, Ghodbunder Road Accident: ST Bus Climbs Divider, No Traffic Disruption or Injuries Reported

An unusual traffic incident occurred today on the Manpada bridge on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, where a State Transport (ST) bus veered off course and climbed directly onto the bridge divider. The accident happened on the route traveling from Thane towards Ghodbunder. The ST bus involved in the incident is reported to be from the Nandurbar depot.

According to initial information, there were no passengers on board at the time of the accident, and the driver has been confirmed safe. The circumstances leading to the bus’s deviation from its path are still under investigation.

Traffic Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Shirsat and other staff quickly arrived at the scene to manage the situation. Their prompt action ensured that the bus was moved aside, and traffic flow was restored to normalcy without significant delays. Authorities are assessing the situation and will likely conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

No injuries have been reported, and the incident has been managed efficiently to minimize disruption to commuters on the busy Ghodbunder Road.