Thane-Ghodbunder Route Faces Third Day of Traffic Jam: Former MP Rajan Vichare Stuck for Four Hours

There was a traffic jam on the Thane Ghodbunder route for the third day in a row on Thursday. The same candy also hit former Thackeray MP Rajan Vikhare who left for Mumbai. They were stuck in this trap for almost four hours. That is why the delegation of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party led by Vichare gave a statement to Police Commissioner Ashutaesh Dumbre demanding that we should not develop, and the Chief Minister of Thane should release us from the traffic jam. If the traffic improves in the next two days, Vichre also warned of staging a severe protest. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress also took to the streets to protest against the same candy.

The delegation along with Vikhare met Dumbre and gave this statement. Since the Chief Minister is from Thane, the internal roads of the city are also closed while moving around the city. Also, the current security provided to politicians in Thane and their personal assistants (PAs) and families should be reduced and traffic police officers should be deployed at every nook and cranny.

Also, since last 2 years the work of metro line is going on, citizens have to bear the brunt of traffic congestion. In his statement, ARP Vikhare has also said that despite repeatedly informing the administration, it is not planned properly, so there is a lot of dissatisfaction among the citizens towards the administration. Vikhare also drew the attention of the Police Commissioner that heavy vehicles should be banned in Thane city during the day like Navi Mumbai and Pune. He also said that the school buses are parked on the outside roads instead of in the school campus, so it takes an hour to travel from Hiranandani to Thane. Thane district chief Kedar Dighe has alleged that the government administration is responsible for Kandi, which is burdened with traffic planning.

Movement of Nationalist Youth Congress

On behalf of the Nationalist Youth Congress-Sharad Chandra Pawar party, the state general secretary Umesh Agarwal and Abhijit Pawar staged a protest alleging that the traffic police's failed planning was the cause of the chaos in Thane. The protesters protested outside the traffic police office and raised loud slogans.