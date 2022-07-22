Thane Girl dies in sleep after truck lost control and fell on her

A horrific accident happened on Mumbai Nasik Highway where a girl died while sleeping after a truck lost control and fell onto her. The girl is identified as Madhu Bhatia, she used to sell soft toys, on Friday morning when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle near Majiwada's flyover towards Nasik end it collied with the with a hut where the girl was sleeping. When the police reached the area and tried to rescue the girl, she had already been found dead under the truck.

However, the truck driver left the and fled from the spot. The police are looking for the driver. Chief fire officer of Thane Municipal Corporation, Girish Zalke said, “The truck had crushed a hut along the Mumbai- Nashik highway at Majiwada. Our officials along with the police tried to pull the truck, however it took around two hours to remove it. Madhu was immediately taken to the nearest hospital where she was declared dead.”