Thane Hit-and-Drag Case: Motorcyclist Hit by Dumper and Dragged for Several Meters on Ambernath Bridge; CCTV Footage Surfaces

A severe accident occurred on the Govind Tirth bridge in Ambernath on Monday morning, when a motorcyclist, attempting to overtake a dumper in the wrong direction, was involved in a near-fatal collision. Fortunately, the rider narrowly escaped death.

The incident took place around 10:30 AM, when vehicles were stopped at a signal near the Govind Bridge on the newly constructed bypass road. As the signal turned green and vehicles began moving, two empty dumpers belonging to Yash Enterprises were making a turn towards Shivmandir. At that moment, a motorcyclist tried to overtake one of the trucks from the left side. However, the truck was also turning left, causing the motorcycle to get caught under its rear wheels.





A severe accident occurred on the #GovindTirth bridge in #Ambernath on Monday morning, when a motorcyclist, attempting to overtake a dumper in the wrong direction, was involved in a near-fatal collision. Fortunately, the rider narrowly escaped death. 😲#Accident#CCTVpic.twitter.com/bpyH29xkbK — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) September 16, 2024

The motorcycle was severely crushed under the truck, but the rider miraculously survived the impact. Shockingly, the truck driver, unaware of the collision, dragged the motorcycle for a considerable distance before stopping.

Police from Shivajinagar Station arrived on the scene immediately after receiving information and have launched an investigation into the accident.