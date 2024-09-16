Thane Hit-and-Drag Case: Motorcyclist Hit by Dumper and Dragged for Several Meters on Ambernath Bridge; CCTV Footage Surfaces

By Nirmeeti Patole | Published: September 16, 2024 03:16 PM2024-09-16T15:16:44+5:302024-09-16T15:49:00+5:30

Thane Hit-and-Drag Case: Motorcyclist Hit by Dumper and Dragged for Several Meters on Ambernath Bridge; CCTV Footage Surfaces

 A severe accident occurred on the Govind Tirth bridge in Ambernath on Monday morning, when a motorcyclist, attempting to overtake a dumper  in the wrong direction, was involved in a near-fatal collision. Fortunately, the rider narrowly escaped death.

The incident took place around 10:30 AM, when vehicles were stopped at a signal near the Govind Bridge on the newly constructed bypass road. As the signal turned green and vehicles began moving, two empty dumpers  belonging to Yash Enterprises were making a turn towards Shivmandir. At that moment, a motorcyclist tried to overtake one of the trucks from the left side. However, the truck was also turning left, causing the motorcycle to get caught under its rear wheels.

The motorcycle was severely crushed under the truck, but the rider miraculously survived the impact. Shockingly, the truck driver, unaware of the collision, dragged the motorcycle for a considerable distance before stopping.

Police from Shivajinagar Station arrived on the scene immediately after receiving information and have launched an investigation into the accident.

Tags :Truck AccidentAmbernathThaneAccident News