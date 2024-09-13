Thane Horror: Teacher Molests 7-Year-Old Girl in Ulhasnagar School, Arrested

Thane: A teacher at a reputed English-medium school in Ulhasnagar East has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old girl on school premises. The incident came to light after the girl’s parents, alerted by a similar case in Badlapur, questioned her during the Ganesh Chaturthi holidays. The girl revealed that the teacher had been inappropriately touching her.

Shocked by the revelation, the parents approached the school administration and subsequently filed a complaint at Hill Line Police Station on Thursday. The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the teacher. Senior Police Inspector Anil Jagtap confirmed that the teacher has been remanded to one-day police custody by the court.

The incident reportedly occurred before September 6, prior to the Ganesh Chaturthi holidays. Police are conducting a thorough investigation, according to Inspector Jagtap. Due to the school holidays, the administration could not be reached for comment.

This incident follows a series of similar cases in Badlapur and Ambernath, where multiple incidents of molestation and assault on young girls have been reported. Just a day after a female journalist was assaulted in Ulhasnagar, this case of a 7-year-old being molested by her teacher has emerged.