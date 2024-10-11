Thane: Kalyan Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for 2015 Murder Over Marriage Rejection

In a significant ruling, Amitkumar Lavkush Maurya has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Kalyan District and Additional Sessions Court for the 2015 murder of 25-year-old Syeda Akbar Sheikh, after she refused his marriage proposal. Maurya, enraged by her rejection, attacked Syeda with a sharp weapon in a brutal attempt to kill her. Although initially charged with attempted murder under IPC sections 307, 504, and 506, the case was later upgraded to murder when Syeda succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The incident took place in 2015, and following the attack, the Mahatma Phule police station in Kalyan registered a case against Maurya. The police investigation, led by then Senior PI Vijay Bhise, gathered strong evidence, including witness statements and forensic reports. The case was presented in court, and additional charges were added under IPC section 302. The prosecution, represented by government lawyer Rachna Bhoir, meticulously argued the case, ensuring that the horrific nature of the crime was brought to light.

After hearing the evidence and testimony, the Kalyan District and Additional Sessions Judge, Shri Waghmare, found Maurya guilty of murder, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult under IPC sections 302, 504, and 506. He was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹10,000.