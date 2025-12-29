Thane: Man Arrested for Impersonating Railway Ticket Checker on Tapovan Express Near Kasara

Thane: Man arrested for impersonating as a railway ticket collector on express train near Kasara. According to the information provided by officials, this incident occurred on Tapovan Express plying between Manmad and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) . This incident occurred on December 26, 2025 Friday.

As per the PTI reports, incident came to light when one os the passenger informed the CTI (chief ticket inspector) that another official is checking ticket in different compartment. After knowing that no other official is assigned to train CTI and his team confronted the fraudster and nabbed him.

A case has been registered against the accused , identified as Surendra Rajendra Maurya under the Railways Act and Section 204 (personating a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Earlier, a 22-year-old man caught at Byculla station for sing a fake railway pass allegedly generated with ChatGPT. When ticket examiner Kunal Sawardekar, conducting routine checks, noticed the pass displayed as a photograph on the man's iPhone 13 Pro instead of the official UTS app. Suspecting forgery, Sawardekar took the man to the ticket checking office, where authorities confirmed the pass was fake.

The accused, identified as Adil Ansar Khan from Mumbra, admitted to creating the one-month pass using ChatGPT based on a friend's instructions. The forged pass, valid from November 24 to December 25 for travel between Mumbra and CSMT with a fare of Rs 215, had allegedly been used by Khan throughout its validity.

Sawardekar filed a complaint, and the CSMT railway police charged Khan under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 318(2) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery), and 340(2) (using forged electronic records), as well as relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.