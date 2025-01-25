Thane: MNS Workers Beat Sadhana College Principal Over Alleged Misconduct with Female Teachers (Watch Video)

The principal of Sadhana College, which is situated in Ram Nagar, Wagle Industrial Estate area of Thane district of Maharashtra, was alleged of misconduct with female teachers at college premisses. After receiving the complaint, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers beats the principal.

The principal has been identified as Satyendra Mishra accused of making obscene comments and inappropriately touching women lecturers at the Sadhana Junior College of arts commerce and science in Wagle Estate. More details awaited.