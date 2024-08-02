Thane MP Naresh Mhaske Urges Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for New Long Distance Trains

Thane MP Naresh Mhaske held a detailed 30-minute discussion with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Rail Bhavan office. Mhaske brought attention to various issues, basic amenities, and the need for new long-distance trains in the major railway stations of Thane Lok Sabha constituency, including Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar. Mhaske highlighted the difficulties faced by passengers traveling on the Konkan Railway route, particularly between Thane and Ratnagiri, Sawantwadi, Goa, Mangalore, and Kerala.

The MP pointed out that most trains on the LTT Kurla-Madgaon-Mangalore route are overcrowded, making reservations difficult to obtain. Being a metropolitan city, Mumbai needs more trains on this route. However, there is a lack of sufficient terminal facilities at CSMT, LTT Kurla, and Thane to Nasik, Pune, and Miraj, causing difficulties for passengers. Hence Mhaske requested Union Railway Minister to introduce the following trains:

Two daily Thane-Madgaon trains

Two daily Thane-Sawantwadi trains

One daily Thane-Mangalore train

Two daily Thane-Kochi/Trivandrum trains

Two daily Thane-Nashik trains

One daily Thane-Miraj train

Two daily Thane-Pune trains

Additionally, MP Mhaske demanded the start of an EMU train on the Thane-Borivali route. Every day, millions of passengers travel through the major railway stations in the Thane Lok Sabha constituency, including Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar, generating substantial revenue for the railway administration. "These stations serve lakhs of passengers daily and generate significant revenue. Regular surveys are essential to identify and address facility shortages," he said.

Mhaske called for adequate toilet facilities for both men and women at each station, dustbins on every platform, clean drinking water arrangements, separate waiting rooms for men and women, foot-over bridges or underpasses, and escalators. Mhaske expressed hope that his demands would be seriously considered, taking into account the growing number of passengers in the future. Minister Vaishnaw gave assurances that these issues would be addressed promptly.