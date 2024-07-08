Thane: MP Naresh Mhaske Visit Disaster Management Cell of TMC; Proposes More Mini-buses Amid Monsoon Challenges

As relentless monsoon rains batter Thane, MP Naresh Mhaske visited the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation to inspect the entire system and review the situation. In a bid to improve urban mobility during the monsoon, Mhaske proposed increasing the fleet of mini-buses to enhance connectivity in internal city areas.

Continuous rain has been falling since Sunday night, prompting MP Mhaske to review water-logged areas in the low-lying parts of the city. The Disaster Management Cell reported that water had not accumulated in typically flood-prone areas like Vandana Talkies and Jambhli Naka's Pedhya Maruti Temple due to the administration's timely deployment of pumps. Teams have been deployed for each ward committee to ensure timely response and necessary measures in emergency situations.

However, severe complaints of water-logging were reported in Tembhi Naka, Rabodi, Ambedkar Road, and Uthalsar. Additionally, a bike accident occurred near Shri Ma School in Kopri Anand Nagar, Thane, due to a pothole, resulting in a severe injury to the rider. A landslide was also reported in Lokmanyanagar, where soil from a hill collapsed, putting four houses at risk. As a precaution, these houses have been evacuated, and no injuries were reported at the site.

MP Mhaske instructed that all systems should be ready during the monsoon, especially on high tide days. Immediate action should be taken to remove fallen trees, and every complaint coming to the emergency department should be promptly addressed. He also instructed senior officials to provide the necessary manpower for these tasks.

Increase the Number of Minibuses in the Transport Fleet

During the review meeting, MP Mhaske assessed the transport service and noted that increasing the number of mini-buses in the newly purchased fleet would improve service to citizens in the internal parts of the city. This move would not only benefit citizens but also increase the income of the transport department. He instructed the officials to increase the number of mini-buses in response to the citizens' demands for more public transport in the city.

Buses for Passengers' Convenience from Thane Railway Station

Due to the continuous rain, railway services were affected today, causing a crowd of passengers at Thane railway station in the morning. To address this issue, MP Mhaske instructed Transport Manager Behere to run several buses from Thane railway station to Mulund and various other locations.