Thane: Mumbra Imam Files Complaint Against Ramgiri Maharaj for Provocative Comments

The Mumbra Police Station has filed a case under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita against Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, a Hindu religious leader for allegedly making objectionable comments about Prophet Mohammad and Islam. The complaint was lodged by Maulana Sajid Ul Rehman, an imam residing in Aman Complex, Mumbra.

Also Read| Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Communal Tension Erupts After Controversial Remark by Ramgiri Maharaj; Police Commissioner Warns of Strict Action.

A video of Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj making an offensive statement about Prophet Muhammad during a sermon in Nashik went viral, which infuriated the Muslim community in Maharashtra.

The legal complaint was officially filed at Mumbra police station. Ramgiri Maharaj faces charges under Sections 299, 302, 196(1)(9), 356, 352, 351 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita