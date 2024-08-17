Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Communal Tension Erupts After Controversial Remark by Ramgiri Maharaj; Police Commissioner Warns of Strict Action

Tension erupted in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar yesterday following controversial remarks made by Ramgiri Maharaj. His statements, made public at Gulmandi City Square on Friday, sparked unrest among a crowd of approximately 2,500 people. The situation was defused after police intervened and assured that action would be taken by 5 p.m. In response, the Police Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has issued a crucial appeal to citizens, warning of strict measures if the contentious video continues to spread.

The Police Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has issued a stern warning to residents, urging them not to share objectionable content or engage in anti-social activities on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. He said that strict legal action will be taken against those who circulate inflammatory photos, videos, or statuses. The Commissioner also appealed to the public to avoid believing in rumors and to cooperate with the police to ensure peace and order in the city.

Also Read| Nashik Violence: Situation Under Control After Protest March Over Bangladesh Issue (Watch Video).

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ramgiri Maharaj sparked unrest by making a controversial statement about a religion during a sermon in Panchal village, Sinnar. The video of his remarks went viral, leading to tensions in Sinnar and Vaijapur and the registration of cases against him. On Friday, the main market area, Paithan Gate, was affected as a group demanded shop closures and filed a complaint at Kranti Chowk police station, calling for Maharaj's arrest.

In response to the ongoing tension, all police stations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have been instructed to stay vigilant. Enhanced security measures have been implemented at sensitive locations throughout the city, and strict actions will be taken against anyone attempting to incite further unrest.