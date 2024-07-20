Thane: Mumbra's C2B Building Faces Safety Scrutiny After Balcony Collapse

A portion of a balcony collapsed at Nishad Apartment, a C2B category building in Mumbra, Thane district, earlier today. The C2B classification allows for structural repairs without necessitating evacuation. The incident occurred around 2:00 PM when the balcony of a third-floor apartment fell onto the balcony of the apartment directly below it. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Disaster Management Cell received information about the incident at 5:09 PM. The affected building is located near M.S. College, Kadar Palace, in the Kausa area of Mumbra.



According to officials, the balcony of Room 303, owned by Mrs. Nazima Sheikh, collapsed onto the balcony of Room 203, owned by Mr. Shamim and occupied by tenant Mr. Jahangir. The collapsed section measured approximately 5x6 feet.

Nishad Apartment, a five-story structure including the ground floor, is estimated to be 20-25 years old. The building houses 16 apartments with an estimated 40-50 residents.

Authorities, including representatives from the Mumbra Ward Committee, PWD engineers, and fire brigade personnel, promptly arrived at the scene.



It was noted that renovation work was ongoing in the building at the time of the incident. In response to the collapse, the Executive Engineer and Junior Engineers from PWD have issued repair instructions to the residents.