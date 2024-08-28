Thane Municipal Commissioner Promises Action on Employee Demands After MP Naresh Mhaske's Intervention

By Nirmeeti Patole | Published: August 28, 2024 05:19 PM

ir="ltr">Long-standing issues affecting Thane Municipal Corporation employees, including unresolved arrears for retirees and wage discrepancies for current and contract staff, were highlighted in a recent meeting arranged by MP Naresh Mhaske with Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao. These long-standing problems have been a source of frustration for employees and highlight systemic delays in addressing financial and administrative concerns. Mhaske presented a memorandum detailing these demands to the Commissioner, who responded positively and promised swift action on these matters.

The 7th Pay Commission was implemented for municipal staff in December 2022, following the state government's model. However, employees who retired between 2016 and 2019 have not yet received their arrears due to technical issues. Retired employees had previously approached MP Mhaske regarding this matter.

Current municipal employees and contract workers had also met with the MP to discuss their demands. Against this backdrop, MP Mhaske arranged the meeting with the Commissioner to address all employee concerns.





The discussion covered various topics, including:

· Increase in wages and regularization of officers/employees working temporarily under the National Urban Health Mission and the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program since 2015.

· Disbursement of the salary difference to employees in the clerical cadre who have been working since 2016.

· Increase in wages and regularization of English medium teachers employed on a contractual basis in the Education Department.

· Payment of wages to contractual employees working in data entry positions in the Accounts and Finance Department for the last 10 to 15 years.

Commissioner Rao took a positive stance, stating that necessary actions would be taken after careful consideration of these issues.