Thane Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on 81 Unauthorized Schools Ahead of New Academic Year

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has identified 81 unauthorized schools operating within its jurisdiction - including 77 English medium, 2 Marathi medium, and 2 Hindi medium schools - prompting officials to issue a public warning as the new academic year's admission season begins. The alert comes as numerous private schools have started advertising campaigns along roadsides, raising concerns about potential fraud targeting parents.

The TMC has published a list of unauthorized schools in local newspapers on July 30, 2024, to prevent parents from falling victim to fraudulent institutions. Field officers have conducted fresh surveys to identify unauthorized schools in the region.

The municipal corporation is actively working to accommodate students from unauthorized schools into approved institutions with parents' cooperation. Plans are underway to establish new TMC-operated Marathi and English medium schools in the Diva area. Additionally, unauthorized schools face penalties and criminal action under the Right to Education Act 2009.

Education Officer Kamalakant Mehetre has advised parents to thoroughly verify schools' credentials before admission, including checking for UDISE numbers, initial approval, playground facilities, and sanitation infrastructure. Parents can contact the TMC Education Department at Vishnunagar, Naupada, for verification of school authenticity. The education department has clarified that it won't be responsible if parents choose to admit their children to unauthorized schools despite the warnings.