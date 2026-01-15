Thane Municipal Elections 2026: Exit Poll Predict Big Win for Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena in TMC Polls

Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026 Exit Poll: Exit polls for the 2026 Thane Municipal Corporation elections indicate that Shinde Sena is likely to emerge as the largest party, ahead of its ally BJP. According to Saam TV exit poll, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is projected to win 72 seats, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to secure 26 seats.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP - Ajit Pawar faction) is likely to win 10 seats, Congress 3, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) 3, Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) 15, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) 2 seats. The results will be officially announced on January 16, 2026.

Thane is considered a stronghold of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This is the first municipal election in Thane since the Shiv Sena split. In 2017, when Shiv Sena was united, it had won 67 seats, BJP 23, NCP 34, Congress 3, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) 2 seats.