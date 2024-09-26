Thane: One Injured After POP Showpiece Collapses Under Waghbil Bridge

In a concerning incident today, September 26, 2024, a part of a POP showpiece under the Waghbil Bridge in Thane West broke and dangerously dangled, causing injuries to one person. The incident, reported to the disaster management cell at around 2:52 PM by the city traffic control room saw the injured individual head to a nearby hospital for treatment before authorities arrived on the scene. This incident caused panic among local residents and commuters.







The Disaster Management team promptly responded to the scene with one pickup vehicle, while the Fire Brigade dispatched a rescue vehicle. Upon arrival, emergency responders found that the injured individual had already been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity of the victim remains unknown at this time.

In a swift operation, personnel from the Fire Brigade and Disaster Management Department worked together to remove the hazardous hanging piece of POP decoration. They successfully cut away the dangerous section to prevent any further incidents. The concerned departments have been notified, and further action is being initiated.