Thane Police File FIR Against 26-Year-Old Man for Threatening Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Thane police have filed an FIR against a 26-year-old man for allegedly threatening to harm Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official confirmed on Monday. The accused, identified as Hitesh Dhende from Varli Pada in Thane, is currently on the run, according to Senior Inspector Gulzarilal Fadtare of the Sri Nagar police station.

The accused, in a social media post, used offensive language targeting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and threatened to kill him, according to the police, who did not provide further details.

Acting on a complaint from a Shinde-led Shiv Sena activist, the police filed a case against the accused on Sunday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 133 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonor a person), 352 (intentional insult provoking breach of peace), 351(1) (criminal intimidation), and 356 (2) (defamation). The investigation is currently underway.



