Thane: Precariously Hanging Banner Sparks Safety Concerns in Majiwada

Today at approximately 10:35 AM, the Disaster Management Cell received information about a banner hanging precariously from a hoarding near Ashar Pulse Construction, adjacent to the Majiwada bus stop in Thane (West).

Upon receiving the alert, employees from Pioneer Advertising Company and the Disaster Management Cell promptly arrived at the scene with a pickup vehicle. The teams immediately began the process of safely removing the dangling banner.

Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported in connection with this incident. The removal operation is currently in progress, with personnel from both Pioneer Advertising Company and the Disaster Management Cell working collaboratively to secure the area.