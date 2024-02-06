Thane Pukar Seva Pratishthan Introduces Mini Bike Ambulance for the Poor and Homeless

A non-profit organization called Pukar Seva Pratishthan has launched a unique initiative in Thane - a mini three-wheeler bike ambulance, also known as the "humanity ambulance," specifically designed to serve the homeless and underprivileged population suffering from illnesses on the streets. Launched on January 26, 2024, this free service addresses a crucial gap in emergency medical care for the homeless. Founder Hamraj Joshi explains, "We've seen poor patients die due to lack of medical facilities and ambulances refusing to take them. This motivated us to start this service."

The mini ambulance, equipped with medicines, an oxygen system, and a first-aid kit, provides immediate medical attention and transportation to nearby civil hospitals. Joshi and his team often encounter patients in dire conditions, with muddy and dirty clothes. They prioritize cleaning the patient to prevent infection before transporting them in the ambulance's comfortable side-carriage. Currently, Pukar Seva Pratishthan operates only one ambulance, aiming to expand to serve patients 24/7. Joshi highlights the funding limitations and the initial search for suitable vehicles. "We found no bike ambulance manufacturers in Maharashtra," he says. "Service providers in other cities like Bengaluru and Delhi refused to supply just one unit, so Ahmedabad became our only option."

The organization leverages social media to locate missing individuals by sharing their photos and details, collaborating with law enforcement for their safe return. One such instance involved Govind, a patient with gangrene, found weak and abandoned in Naupada Thane West. Pukar Seva Pratishthan provided him with medical care, food, and a clean environment before admitting him to the hospital.

Joshi expresses the heartbreaking reality of encountering abandoned elderly patients and the indifference of some relatives who only seek death certificates. The organization envisions a future with an ambulance within a 50 km radius of every bus stop, offering readily accessible medical aid. Ultimately, they aspire for a proper ashram to serve homeless patients and are seeking assistance from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to expand their social work.

Despite the challenges, Joshi finds immense satisfaction in helping marginalized communities. "Seeing a smile on the faces of poor people after their treatment is truly fulfilling," he states. "It's a privilege to contribute even in a small way to the well-being of those suffering from critical illnesses."