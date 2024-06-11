Thane Rains: Residents and commuters of Retibunder, Mumbra Face Severe Waterlogging (Watch Video)

Thane Rains: Residents and commuters in Rana Nagar, Retibunder, Mumbra faced a harrowing ordeal today as heavy rains caused severe waterlogging on the streets, disrupting vehicular movement and adding to the daily commuting woes.The area, notorious for its poorly maintained drainage system, witnessed knee-deep water accumulation, leaving vehicles stranded. Commuters were forced to wade through the water-logged streets, risking accidents and damage to their vehicles.

Mumbra's Retibunder Faces Water-Logging Issues



"Despite promises made by municipal authorities to undertake regular cleaning of drainage lines, the situation on the ground is different," said local resident Shantaram Chorage. Locals have accused the officials and contractors responsible for maintenance work of making false claims and failing to address the long-standing issue. The incident has once again highlighted the critical need for effective infrastructure management and prompt action by civic authorities to prevent such occurrences in the future. Residents and commuters are calling for immediate and comprehensive measures to improve the drainage system and ensure that such disruptions do not recur.