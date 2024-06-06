Thane Road Accident: Multiple-Vehicle Collision Causes Injuries, Traffic Chaos On Mumbai-Nashik Highway Near Viviana Mall

A multi-vehicle collision occurred on the Mumbai-Nashik highway near Viviana Mall, Majiwada, Thane (West) at around 2:22 PM today. The driver of a Wagon R car and a Tempo (goods carrier) sustained serious injuries in the accident. No casualty has been reported. Due to the accident on the Majiwada Bridge on the Mumbai-Nashik route, traffic was halted for approximately one hour.

Traffic police officials told that total five vehicles were involved in the accident on the highway leading from Mumbai towards Nashik. Personnel from the Rabodi Police Station, Traffic Police (3 officials), Disaster Management Cell (1 pickup vehicle), Solid Waste Management Department, Fire Brigade (1 emergency vehicle and 1 rescue vehicle) rushed to the spot.

Tempo driver Sunil Rathod who was going from Bhiwandi to Mumbai told LokmatTimes.com “I am suffering from minor chest injuries due to the accident. All vehicles were in the line. But all of a sudden, a huge dumper came and collision happened. Bonnet and regulator of my tempo have been damaged.”

Truck driver Bola Singh told LokmatTimes.com, “The accident was scary. The dumber driver was in speed. He must have lost the control. Small cars including Wagon R have been damaged. Their windows have been smashed.”

Names of the injured include Bharat Chavan, driver of TATA ACE Gold Tempo and Deepak Singh, driver of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R car. Chavan suffered injuries to the head, chest, and leg while Singh sustained serious injuries to the head, leg, hand, and face. Both of them are admitted to Infinity Hospital, Majiwada for further treatment.

All five damaged vehicles were safely removed from the bridge with the help of towing vans. After efforts lasting around one hour, the Mumbai-Nashik Road was cleared for regular traffic movement.