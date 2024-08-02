Thane Road Accident: One Dead, Two Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision Near Jupiter Hospital

In a tragic incident that occurred today at approximately 3:50 AM near Jupiter Hospital in Thane West, a multi-vehicle collision resulted in one fatality and two injuries. The accident took place at the beginning of the Golden Dyes Bridge in Majiwada. According to information received by the Disaster Management Cell from the Balkum Fire Statio

In, the sequence of events unfolded as follows:

An Ashok Leyland heavy truck (MH 04 LY 4655), owned by Mr. Balya Mama Mhatre and driven by Mr. Amarnath Yadav, was traveling from Mumbai to Bhiwandi carrying soil. The driver stopped the vehicle due to a punctured tire. Subsequently, an Eicher tempo (MH 03 CP 4416), owned by Mr. Mahesh Chaudhary and driven by Mr. Dharmendra Yadav, collided with the stationary truck from behind. The tempo was en route from Mumbai to Vadpe, transporting Blue Dart courier packages.

Amidst this collision, a Hero motorcycle (MH 04 MD 3032), ridden by Mr. Vaibhav, who was heading towards Balkum, also crashed into the vehicles.

Emergency responders, including police officers from Kapurbawdi Police Station with one towing vehicle, fire brigade personnel with one emergency tender and one rescue vehicle, and Disaster Management Cell staff with one pickup vehicle, were promptly dispatched to the scene.

The accident resulted in the following casualties:

1.Mr. Dharmendra Yadav (male, approximately 40 years old) sustained head and abdominal injuries and was admitted to the civil hospital hospital for treatment.

2.Mr. Sunil Bakre (male, 38 years old), a security guard for Blue Dart Company and a resident of Kasara, suffered injuries to his head and right leg. He was also admitted to the civil hospital for treatment.

3.Mr. Vaibhav Davkhar (male, 27 years old), a resident of Highland Haven, Balkum, Thane, was pronounced dead on arrival at Jupiter Hospital. He was riding the motorcycle involved in the accident.

Police officials, with the assistance of towing vehicles, have cleared the accident-damaged vehicles from the site. Fire brigade personnel have washed down the oil spilled on the road to restore normal traffic flow. The local authorities are conducting further investigations into the incident.