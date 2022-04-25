Thane: School bus driver safely evacuates students after traffic police notices
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 25, 2022 03:45 PM2022-04-25T15:45:02+5:302022-04-25T15:49:00+5:30
Smoke started coming from a school bus near Thane's Teen Hath Naka Bridge. The smoke started coming from the engine of the bus. However, just before the accident, the bus driver carefully took out students from the bus and avoided major damage. The bus belonged to New Horizon School. The students were taken out of the bus safely and sent home by another bus. The fire brigade and the traffic police helped in a timely manner to avoid major damage.
शाळेच्या बसमधून धूर येऊ लागला, ठाणे ट्राफिक पोलिसांच्या सतर्कतेमुळे मोठी जीवितहानी टळली (व्हिडीओ - विशाल हळदे) pic.twitter.com/ofSBcr0wa8— Lokmat (@lokmat) April 25, 2022
शाळेच्या बसमधून धूर येऊ लागला, ठाणे ट्राफिक पोलिसांच्या सतर्कतेमुळे मोठी जीवितहानी टळली (व्हिडीओ - विशाल हळदे) pic.twitter.com/sMrKD4XBFN— Lokmat (@lokmat) April 25, 2022