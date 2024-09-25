Thane School Holiday: All Schools To Remain Closed on September 26 Amid IMD’s Heavy Rain Alert

The Thane Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for all schools on Thursday, September 26, 2024, due to heavy rainfall predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The decision affects all educational institutions from grades 1 to 12, across all mediums and boards within the Thane municipal area.

The IMD has issued a heavy rain warning for Thursday, leading to the closure to ensure the safety of school students. The Thane Municipal Corporation’s education department issued a circular late Wednesday night informing about the holiday.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, suburbs, and Thane district on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in several areas and disrupting train services. The weather conditions caused panic among the working class, school children, and commuters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a five-day forecast for Maharashtra, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in several districts. For Thane, extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is predicted for September 25-26. Heavy rainfall is expected to persist on September 27, with conditions easing into moderate rain over the weekend.

All students and parents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions during this period.