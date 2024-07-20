Thane: Search Suspended for Man Who Drowned in Kopri Creek

The search operation for 35-year-old Chetan Prajapati, who drowned earlier today in the creek near Mith Bunder Road, Kopri, has been suspended due to rising water levels and nightfall, authorities report.

A multi-agency response was quickly mobilized, including personnel from Kopri Police Station, the Disaster Management Department, the Disaster Response Force, and the local fire department. Two boats provided by local fishermen were also deployed to assist in the search efforts.

Despite an intensive six-hour search operation, rescue teams were unable to locate Prajapati. As darkness fell, creating hazardous conditions for the search teams, officials from Kopri Police Station made the decision to suspend the operation at around 19:10 hours.

The incident occurred at approximately 13:16 hours when Prajapati, a resident of Chendani Koliwada, Kopri, was swimming near the Ganpati immersion ghat. He reportedly misjudged the water depth and went under.