Thane Security Supervisor Murder: Accused Arrested Within 12 Hours in Sangli After Headless Body of Man Found in Lodha Amara

In a gruesome discovery that has shaken the Lodha Amara complex on Kolshet Road, the headless body of a 35-year-old security supervisor, Somnath Debnath, was found on the terrace of one of the buildings early yesterday morning. Within 12 hours of the crime being reported, the accused, Prashant Kadam (21), was arrested by Crime Branch Unit-5 in Sangli and is currently being brought back to Thane for further investigation.. Kadam, a fellow security guard, was caught on CCTV leaving the scene with blood on his hands after allegedly beheading Debnath and brutally stabbing him multiple times in what appears to be a result of personal enmity.

FIR Details:

Nitin Chandrakant Ghag, a security supervisor employed by Mumbai 9 Security Private Limited, filed the official report with the Kapurbawdi Police. According to Ghag’s statement, he was informed by a colleague about a lifeless body lying in a pool of blood on the terrace of the Signate building within the complex. On rushing to the scene, Ghag saw the gruesome sight, where the head of the victim was severed from his body, and there were multiple deep injuries on the face, neck, and back, indicating a brutal attack.

The deceased was later identified as Somnath Debnath, who was wearing the company’s security uniform. Disturbingly, around the body were scattered food items, two mobile phones, and other personal belongings.



CCTV Footage Reveals Chilling Details

On inspecting the CCTV footage, the police observed that on the night of September 15th, Debnath, dressed in his security supervisor uniform, was seen entering the building along with Prashant Kadam, also in security attire. The two were captured heading towards the upper floors via the lift. However, at 10:29 PM, Kadam was seen leaving the premises alone, wearing a white shirt, with visible blood stains on his hands. He had also changed out of his security uniform and was carrying a sack.

It was revealed by Ghag that Kadam and Debnath had a strained relationship, often engaging in heated arguments at work. The police believe that personal enmity between the two might have escalated into the fatal confrontation, leading to the murder.



Ongoing Investigation

Section 103(1) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered against Kadam, and further investigations are underway. Authorities are still piecing together the motive behind the murder, while also exploring if there were any other individuals involved in this brutal crime.