Thane Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Consumes Poison in Ambernath After Being Scolded by Mother for Excessive Use of Mobile Phone, Dies

A 15-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly consumed poison after being scolded by her mother for spending too much time on the mobile phone and died during treatment.

The girl, the resident of the Ambernath area, consumed a rat poison on September 26. She was then rushed to a local hospital. As her condition became critical, she was shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai where she died on October 2, an official from Ambernath police station told news agency PTI.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts on 17th Floor in NRI Complex (Watch Video).

Based on the medical report, the police on Saturday registered a case of accidental death, he said.

Suicide Prevention Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.