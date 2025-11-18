Thane Shocker: CCTV Captures Chilling Assault on Youth by Armed Bikers in Ambernath

A young man suffered severe injuries after a group of motorcycle-borne assailants attacked him with swords and sickles in Ambernath’s Javsai area late Sunday evening. The violent assault, recorded on nearby CCTV cameras, quickly went viral, sparking alarm among local residents who say such incidents have been rising in recent weeks. The footage shows the attackers arriving on motorcycles and cornering the victim before launching a series of blows with sharp weapons. The incident has led to renewed concerns about public safety, prompting calls for stronger policing and immediate measures to curb escalating street violence in the locality.

The victim, Sudhir Omprakash Singh, a resident of Phulenagar Wadi who runs a cattle shed in the neighbourhood, had gone to a nearby welding shop to fix his motorcycle. While he was getting the repair work done, around eight to nine youths arrived on bikes and launched a sudden, violent assault using a sword, a sickle, and other sharp objects. Sudhir sustained deep wounds on his back, arms, and legs. Locals rushed to help after witnesses raised an alarm, and he was taken to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The attackers also damaged his motorcycle before fleeing.

Police initially indicated that the assault could be linked to a personal dispute, but officers have clarified that the exact cause remains under investigation. The viral CCTV footage, which clearly shows the attackers’ movements and partially captures their faces, is now helping investigators establish leads. Ambernath West Police have registered a case and formed dedicated teams to trace the suspects. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning locals to determine the attackers’ identities, criminal backgrounds, and motives behind the brutal attack.