Thane Shocker: Jewellery Store Salesman Shot by Two Men on Motorcycle, Dies in Hospital

A disturbing incident took place in Thane on Saturday night when two men on a motorcycle shot a salesman at a jewelry store, injuring him before escaping. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Dineshkumar Manaram Chaudhary, later died in the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The attack was recorded by CCTV, which also captured a woman vegetable vendor trying to intervene as the assailants aimed at employees of Mahalakshmi Jewelers. The shooting occurred around 10:30 pm when the two unidentified men entered the store and shot Dinesh, leaving him bleeding on the floor.

The CCTV footage clearly showed the gunfire and its aftermath. The Shahapur Police are investigating the incident and trying to uncover the motive behind the attack. Locals reported that Dinesh was working as a salesman at Mahalakshmi Jewelers. He and the shop owner were getting ready to close for the night when the assailants arrived and opened fire. Dinesh was quickly taken to a nearby hospital with serious gunshot injuries, but doctors advised transferring him to a hospital in Thane for more intensive care.

Also Read: Thane Jewellery Shop Robbery: Two Men Steal 6.5 Kg Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 7 Crore; Hunt On for Culprits

The incident created a panic in the area, prompting a rapid response from local authorities. Shahapur Deputy Superintendent of Police Milind Shinde and Police Inspector Jitendra Thakur, along with their teams, arrived to gather information. Inspector Thakur stated, "We are conducting a thorough investigation and reviewing the CCTV footage. The reason for targeting the salesman is still unclear. We are focused on identifying and apprehending the suspects as soon as possible."